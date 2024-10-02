Adorable!Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Roopam Sharma fulfills her fan's request with a sweet 'Serry' picture, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has been winning hearts for a while now. With the show having reached the top 3 in BARC ratings, the only way for it is up! It stars Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Roopam Sharma is a well known actress on Indian Television. She has been part of many shows but gained immense recognition with her role as Seerat in the popular show Teri Meri Dooriyaan. The actress’s performance and versatility has been loved by fans who have been healing praises for her.

Tushar Dhembla who essays the role of Garry had previously excited the show and is now back. Fans are simply ecstatic as they loved his chemistry with Roopam Sharma aka Seerat from Teri Meri Dooriyaan. Roopam who recently had a Q & A session with her fans fulfilled their wish of sharing a ‘Serry’ picture. Seery is the ship name gives to Seerat and Garry by their fans. She captioned it, “Awwwwwwww Ye Lo Ji”. the same picture was even reshared by Tushar in his Insta stories. Check out the picture here;

Roopam has also been part of SAB TVs Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai.

What do you think of Roopam’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

