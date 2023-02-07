Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 22:40
Madirakshi Mundle

MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting, fashion is another aspect that you must be aware of. Most actors have their own signature styles and try to be fashionable. Actor Madirakshi Mundle, known for her projects such as Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki, Siya Ke Ram and Karn Sangini, explains what fashion means to her.
 
“Whatever reflects my mood and sense of style at the time. It should fit the occasion, give me room to experiment and also allow me to carry it off without losing a sense of comfort,” says the actor who enjoys dressing up well, but does not follow the changing trends
 
“I keep changing and adding to my wardrobe all the time. But I don’t necessarily do so keeping a fashion trend in mind. I love to check out new designs and fits and if it is also somehow the fashion of the times, so be it. But I don’t deliberately go looking for what’s hot. Frankly, I don’t even know what trends are in vogue when I shop. So I can’t call keeping up exhausting. However, the act of shopping is definitely exhausting. Changing my style is my choice,” she adds.
 
For her comfort wear means an old loose tee-shirt and pyjamas or shorts when she is at home.
 
“I am certainly open to trying characters with different looks. Costumes are an important part of a character’s arsenal on screen and I love my clothes. I would especially love to play royalty or a modern day princess,” she says.
 
At times, characters look very different and the actor is expected to dress like the part even during public appearances until the show goes on air or the film releases. Things might get difficult sometimes in certain scenarios.
 
“Well it can be hard trying to simply project the character you are playing all the time even when you are off screen, whether via clothes or mannerisms. But if people are surprised I’ll take it as a good thing since it means the character has completely entered their imagination,” she adds with a smile.
 
So what outfit would you pick for a date night? “A stylish and comfortable one-piece. I love low back dresses,” she says.
 
Sometimes people go overboard while following fashion trends. Agreeing, she adds, “Well it’s all relative I think. If it isn’t your style you might think it's bold and overboard. But if you look at it from the wearer’s perspective, I think what they are wearing is an expression of their choice. When I buy something, the fitted look is super important and it should of course be appropriate for the occasion. Party dresses are not the same as wedding dresses and not the same as business wear for work meetings. So it’s a mix of a few factors. The fabric, design and how it fits me matter.”

Madirakshi Mundle Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi Kahani Mata Rani Ki Siya Ke Ram Karn Sangini  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/02/2023 - 22:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupama Solanki opens up on shooting with transgenders in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki, who plays the role of Kalawati in the show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani, recently...
Abeer Singh Godhwani is excited about headlining the latest track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which highlights his onscreen love story
MUMBAI: Abeer Singh Godhwani plays the role of Kairav in one of TV longest running fiction Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai....
Avika Gor to have a working birthday this year on two different sets: It feels like I’m doing something constructive, and exciting this year
MUMBAI: Birthdays are always special and we all want to spend the day doing what we love the most. Avika Gor is no...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Afreen Alvi opens up on what fashion means to her
MUMBAI: Actress Afreen Alvi says that fashion, to her, means clothes that help you be more confident. She says that she...
Aadesh Chaudhary: When I came to Mumbai, I understood the value of money
MUMBAI: Aadesh Chaudhary earned his first salary when he was in class 12. The actor started modelling and got paid 1000...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s ‘first look test’ picture from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
shaheer
Brotherhood Goals! Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya from Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa surely have the strongest bond in the TV industry
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’ next with Sony TV
Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’next with Sony TV
Mahek Chahal is back on the sets of Naagin 6 after battling a life threatening disease! Check out the pictures!
Mahek Chahal is back on the sets of Naagin 6 after battling a life threatening disease, check out the pictures
Audience Perspective! After Shakti Arora’s exit announcement, Netizens demand Dheeraj Dhoopar back in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya
Audience Perspective! After the announcement of Shakti Arora’s exit, netizens demand Dheeraj Dhoopar back in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya
This performance of the ladies from Dharampatnii
Try not to be SPOOKED by This performance of the ladies from Dharampatnii