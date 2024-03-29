Debattama Saha on bagging in the show Krishna Mohini, says, “This time with a new pen 1 started writing a new chapter and gave my heart and soul to it.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:04
Debattama Saha

MUMBAI : Debattama Saha, has made headlines with the first teaser release of the upcoming show Krishna Mohini, which will be releasing soon on Colors channel. The teaser notes an incredible tale of siblings, Krishna and Mohan. in the teaser Mohan calls out for his sister on losing his kite, Krishna which is played by Debattama Saha who is the elder sister of Mohan is seen saving his kite from falling. The teaser narrates an incredible story between siblings and how Krishna will back her brother up come what may but the show ofcourse rings in an unspoken twist which fans are most eager about. 

Soon after the release of the teaser, Saha penned down a thanking note saying, “To everyone who has been through this journey of mine...
Thankyou. It's been long I know. The past few years taught me to be patient, calm and somewhat neutral in every situation. I guess that's how one learns to survive. I turned out to be secretive in my life overall. Not always have 1 mentioned about my health, about my personal life, about my struggles with rumors and unnecessary hatred.
I learnt to keep quiet and endure. Stopped asking myself "why" in a lot of things and started seeking solitary missions. This time with a new pen 1 started writing a new chapter and gave my heart and soul to it and expect you to spread all your love and positivity to this. Let's create a nursery of love and support.
P.s. I might not be able to repost all. But I thank all of you!”

Debattama, previously played Anokhi in the show, Shaurya Anokhi ki Kahani. She was also seen in the show Mithai, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Shehzaada and now will be playing the role of Krishna in the show Krishna Mohini, which is soon to release on Colors channel.

Debattama Saha Krishna Mohini mithai Shehzaada Krishna   Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: QUEST! DJ gets closer to finding the real culprit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: BIG TWIST! Pushpa called to the stand for interrogation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: DISRESPECTFUL! Kittu’s rude behaviour towards Dakku
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: PAINFUL! Dhruv screams in pain
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Sonu Sood comes out in support of Hardik Pandya for getting teased during IPL: We should respect our players
MUMBAI : Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood came out in support of Hardik Pandya, who has been on the receiving end of the...
Mannara Chopra’s MOST GOOGLED questions; here are the answers to all about the Birthday Girl!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Recent Stories
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood comes out in support of Hardik Pandya for getting teased during IPL: We should respect our players
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Debattama Saha
Debattama Saha opens up about 'Disheartening' car accident experience; Says ‘Really! Disheartened and how!’
Splitsvilla X5
MTV Splitsvilla moments that left the audience shocked
Simple Kaul
It’s important to read the ingredients before consuming anything new : Simple Kaul
Bhakti Rathod
Bhakti Rathod's versatility shines through Kesar Baa in Aankh Micholi and Sonal in Pushpa Impossible - EXCLUSIVE
Pashminna
Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar on playing Bela in Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi re Aayi: She is like how our mothers were when we were growing up