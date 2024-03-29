Debattama Saha on bagging in the show Krishna Mohini, says, “This time with a new pen 1 started writing a new chapter and gave my heart and soul to it.

MUMBAI : Debattama Saha, has made headlines with the first teaser release of the upcoming show Krishna Mohini, which will be releasing soon on Colors channel. The teaser notes an incredible tale of siblings, Krishna and Mohan. in the teaser Mohan calls out for his sister on losing his kite, Krishna which is played by Debattama Saha who is the elder sister of Mohan is seen saving his kite from falling. The teaser narrates an incredible story between siblings and how Krishna will back her brother up come what may but the show ofcourse rings in an unspoken twist which fans are most eager about.

Soon after the release of the teaser, Saha penned down a thanking note saying, “To everyone who has been through this journey of mine...

Thankyou. It's been long I know. The past few years taught me to be patient, calm and somewhat neutral in every situation. I guess that's how one learns to survive. I turned out to be secretive in my life overall. Not always have 1 mentioned about my health, about my personal life, about my struggles with rumors and unnecessary hatred.

I learnt to keep quiet and endure. Stopped asking myself "why" in a lot of things and started seeking solitary missions. This time with a new pen 1 started writing a new chapter and gave my heart and soul to it and expect you to spread all your love and positivity to this. Let's create a nursery of love and support.

P.s. I might not be able to repost all. But I thank all of you!”

Debattama, previously played Anokhi in the show, Shaurya Anokhi ki Kahani. She was also seen in the show Mithai, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Shehzaada and now will be playing the role of Krishna in the show Krishna Mohini, which is soon to release on Colors channel.