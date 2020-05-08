After Hina Khan and Rashami Desai, Shivangi Joshi enthralls us with her Genda Phool moves

MUMBAI: In the midst of lockdown, one trend which has gone viral is actresses showing off their sexy moves on Badshah's version of 'Genda Phool' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

After Hina Khan and Rashami Desai, the latest one to join the bandwagon is popular television actress Shivangi Joshi, the female lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi who is not only an ace actress but also a great dancer. And this again Shivangi has impressed us with her dance skills.

She shared the video on her Instagram handle. Take a look!