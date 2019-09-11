Ahwaan Kumar makes debut in mythological genre

"Kaal Bhairav Rahasya" actor Ahwaan Kumar is set to play a negative role in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", which will be his first mythological show.

"I'm really excited to make my debut in the mythological genre. I feel such shows are more popular in our country and it will help me to connect with more people," he said.

Talking about his role, he shared: "I'm essaying the role of Parag (an asur)."

Ahwaan has also featured in shows like "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi", "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke", "Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora" and "Behenein".