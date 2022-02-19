Airport Looks! Karan Kundrra poses for the shutterbugs in his casual outfit at the Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra who grabbed the limelight due to his relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was recently papped at the Mumbai Airport.

The actor posed for the paps in a black T-shirt and black jeans. He paired it with a stylish jacket, brown boots, sunglasses, and a silver watch.

Karan is presently dating Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about being in love with Karan. She said, “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realizing. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that.”

She further adds, “There have been these videos of him being like this hot dude being like, ‘oh no no, I hate baby talks’ and then they have edited him calling me laddoo, my puppy, and all of that. So he has really just changed as a person and when he says he has never felt this way before, I see it. I see it, it's very visible. The way he feels for me is so out there. You can’t miss it.”

