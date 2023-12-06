Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are ecstatic as their show Bhagya Lakshmi completed 600 episodes

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi made its way into the audience's hearts right from the first episode. Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti a.k.a. our very own #RishMi have now become household names. In recent episodes, viewers witnessed how the Oberoi family is all set for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) engagement ceremony. At the same time, Ayush (Aman Gandhi) and Shalu (Munira Kudrati) have their doubts about Vikrant being in a relationship with another woman already while Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) has asked them not to do anything that will hamper the engagement.

The viewers have showered their love on the cast and its storyline tremendously and the actors have been keeping the audience entertained. It comes as no surprise that the show has consistently ruled the viewership charts and won many awards. And now, with immense love pouring in from the audience, the cast and crew are in a state of euphoria as the show recently completed the milestone of 600 episodes.

Rohit Suchanti said, “Bhagya Lakshmi’s journey so far has been amazing, and I cannot thank my co-stars, crew members, directors, and everyone associated with the show enough for being the best team ever. The whole crew has become a family and the set has become our second home. With this milestone, I am truly grateful to all my fans who have extended their support for all these years. Congratulations to the whole team, I promise, I will continue to always give my best as Rishi.”

Aishwarya Khare said, “For me, Bhagya Lakshmi is pure love and I feel blessed to be a part of such a beautiful show. It’s the team’s dedication that has made the show where it is today. Our fans are so loyally engaged in the story and attached to our characters, it’s overwhelming. They have given us love and we promise to keep them entertained. We have a brilliant team that works so hard every day towards the show. I have so much gratitude in my heart right now for each and every person who is part of this show, especially the fans, it couldn't have been possible without them.”

While the team of Bhagya Lakshmi is ecstatic about this milestone, in the upcoming episodes the viewers will get to witness how Rishi will find out about Vikrant’s secret affair and will try to break his engagement with Lakshmi. What will happen next? Will Rishi be successful in bringing out the truth of Vikrant in front of everyone?

