Aishwarya Sakhuja to be part of Yeh Hai Chahatein?

MUMBAI: Early in the day we reported about Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Parul Chauhan who was supposed to join the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein, is out of the show.

(Read here: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/parul-chauh...)

The reason behind the changes is still not known to us.

The latest we hear that actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who is still re-called for her stint in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi, amongst others, is in talks for the show.

After things did not workout with Parul makers have approached Aishwarya to play the antagonist in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

We could not get through Aishwarya for a comment.

The show will feature Gadhbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, as mentioned by us, Manmarziyaan and Papa By Chance fame Zebby Singh will also star in the show in a negative role.