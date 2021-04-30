Aishwarya Sakhuja talks about her rapport with Yeh Hai Chahatein co-stars, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaun Luthra

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sakhuja is a powerhouse of talent and as she is a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein, we spoke to her about her career and journey on the show. We also got to know about her rapport with the lead actors SArgun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi!

Aishwarya shared, “My character of Ahaana is something I have never done before which is an out and out negative one so I took it up as a challenge as all these years I have had people telling me that you cannot do such roles. But I must say, playing Ahaana has been fun and I have been appreciated by the creative. So yes, it has been a good journey until now.

We asked Aishwarya about the shows rolling out the second seasons of the earlier superhit shows. Aishwarya shared, “I think why not? If the shows were appreciated and people want to bring forth an extended version of the story then why not!”

Talking about her co-actors Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein, she said, “Well, I’d like to say that they have been more prepared than the time when I entertained the television industry. People who enter the industry today, know their skill and job as compared to when I entered the industry, I learnt everything on the job. I call Sargun Kaur Luthra my mast maula as she is a delight to work with! Abrar, on the other hand, is a very chilled actor. Abrar comes prepared on the set; he is not complacent who has found his comfort zone as a hero. “

