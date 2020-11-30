Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi talks about her bond with co-actor Neil Bhatt and experience shooting for Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma has captivated the audience with her acting chops in shows like Meri Durga and Madhuri Talkies!

Currently a part of Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya wows the audience performing the role of Pakhi. The entire emotions and drama is on a level higher and in an exclusive conversation with her, she shared her experience working for the show.

Aishwarya said, “I am absolutely enjoying shooting for the show. This character is extremely interesting and I feel like an opportunist to be playing the character. Usually, a positive character does not have such a range of emotions but Pakhi does have it! The entire drama centring around Virat promising Pakhi that he will never share the same emotions with anyone else and would be loyal to her if he marries his brother and now Sayi entering his life is a major development in the show and the show will have bigger twists. As for my look, the entire Maharashtrian get up is beautiful!”

When asked about her bond with her co-actors, Aishwarya added, “We bond extremely well on the sets of the show. Neil (Bhatt) is an amazing co-actor and though we are crying on the show, we share quite some laughs off the screens! We are a wonderful team.”

