Ajay Chaudhary, Monica Khanna, Manoj Chandilia, Neel Motwani and Mukul Harish bag Shemaroo Entertainment’s show Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniya

Now, we have exclusive information about Shemaroo Entertainment’s show Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniya. (Read here: Ashutosh Rana collaborates with Tata Sky)

Now, the latest buzz is that popular actors Ajay Chaudhary, Monica Khanna, Manoj Chandilia, Neel Motwani and Mukul Harish have been roped in for an intriguing episode of the show.

According to sources, Ajay and Manoj will play the characters of lawyers in the show while Monica and Neel will portray the characters of a celebrity couple.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyaa also features veteran Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana as the narrator and host of the show.

On his association with the project, Ashutosh has said, “Crime-mystery as a genre has enthralled viewers for many generations. I'm excited to be associated with Tata Sky to be the face of Adbhut Kahaniya. The service is a complete package of gut-wrenching stories that will keep you completely engrossed."

