Akanksha Puri to be seen in a sizzling performance at the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 12:56
MUMBAI :Get ready for a dazzling and glamorous experience as the Mahajan family gears up to commemorate their extraordinary 75th Business Anniversary in grand style! Sony SAB's Vanshaj has captivated viewers with its gripping narrative, family politics, and intricate relationships within a wealthy business clan.

Known for her captivating performances on screen, the talented and graceful Akanksha Puri is all set to engage the audience with her spellbinding act, promising to add an extra dose of entertainment to the already electrifying event. She's sure to leave an indelible mark on this momentous occasion with her charisma and sheer talent.

As the much-awaited 75-year celebration of the Mahajan Group draws near, Yuvika (played by Anjali Tatrari) gets ready to honor the Group's journey with a video presentation. Unfortunately, things don't go as per plan and even though everyone is a suspect, Yuvika is the one who ends up bearing the allegations.

While sharing her excitement, Akanksha Puri said, “I am absolutely thrilled for this amazing opportunity to perform at the Mahajan’s Group’s 75th Anniversary celebration. I can't wait to be a part of the festivities and shake a leg with the Mahajans and the other guests I hope to entertain the audience with my performance! Its great to be a part of Vanshaj, a show that stands out with its captivating storyline, full of numerous twists, turns. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the cast as we unite to celebrate Mahajan's extraordinary success and legacy spanning 75 glorious years!"

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 12:56

