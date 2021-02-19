Akanksha Puri to ROMANCE Randeep Hooda in her next

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a well-known film and television actress. She has carved a niche for herself in the acting world. She gained fame for her performance in Vighnaharta Ganesh.

The actress is now gearing up for her next. Akanksha has just confirmed her new web series which is soon to be revealed. Not only this, the diva will be seen romancing Randeep Hooda in her about to unveil web series.

When Akanksha was asked about the same, she said, “Getting the project was a cake but getting to work with Randeep Hooda is surely a cherry on the cake I must say. What an incredible experience it was and what an honour too to work with such an ace, versatile, and talented actor. I have been looking up to his performance and I mean I am truly blessed and grateful to have gotten to share the screen with him and I can’t wait for my fans to watch me in this web series as the role is not only far different from what they have witnessed but it’s far more exciting too so yes I feel blissful and happy.”

