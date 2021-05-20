Akshay Kharodia aka Dev of Pandya Store cancels wedding with girlfriend Divya; says ‘We did not want to add to the ongoing trouble’

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is currently one of the most popular TV shows. Akshay Kharodia is also a part of Pandya Store. He is playing the role of Dev on the show. While his character Dev was recently seen tying the knot, Akshay too had similar plans in real-life. However, the young actor had to call-off his wedding due to the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Akshay was supposed to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Divya on May 14 in Dehradun, but he cancelled the wedding. In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay opened up about his love life and also revealed the reason behind calling-off his wedding. He told ETimes TV, "My girlfriend and I were very excited for the wedding because after a long wait of 8 years, finally we were going to get married. All preparations were done. The tickets were booked, I had even applied for leaves and my girlfriend had even bought her wedding lehnga and prepared the sangeet dance performance, but then due to the second wave of Covid 19 and nationwide crisis, we had to postpone the ceremony for some time. Considering the health of both of our families, whom we love and respect, we decided to cancel everything.

He added, “It was extremely disheartening to see the situation of our country getting worse in this pandemic and we did not want to add to the ongoing trouble. We hope and pray for the safety of people of our nation and hope that we fight this situation and overcome these times of crisis.” Talking about his love life, Akshay revealed details about his girlfriend and how they fell in love, "We met during a project for the Art of Living during our college days. I was into direction in my earlier days and was directing a video and she was in it with her friends. We both met and when we saw each other there was a spark in our eyes as we both liked each other. One day I saw her in saree and that day I felt she is the one for me. Gradually, we became good friends, we had a long distance relationship, many times I would visit Pune and sometimes she used to come to Dehradun. And with time, we realised we love each other immensely. With the grace of God after sometime, I shifted to Mumbai. I surprised her on her birthday and proposed her for marriage. She said Yes. So far God has been really kind and we are so blessed to have each other by our side. I am always filled with gratitude for what God has given me." Divya is a doctor by profession.

CREDIT: ETIMES TV