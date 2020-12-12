Aladdin fame Ashi Singh heads for a gateway; check out the stunning pictures

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh who is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is slaying in the role of Princess Yasmine. The actress has managed to impress the viewers with her fine acting skills in the show.

The viewers are loving Ashi's jodi with Siddharth Nigam. Their chemistry is magical and viewers are loving to see them together on the small screen.

We all know Ashi shares all the latest updates about her personal and professional life with her fans on Instagram.

And now, Ashi who has been busy shooting for her show has taken a break and headed for a relaxing gateway.

The pretty actress shared several pictures and seemed excited about her holiday.

Take a look:

Ashi seems to have headed for a nice beach holiday to chill after months.

A lot of celebrities have been travelling to relax after months of lockdown, Ashi is one of them.

Ashi's pictures will surely make you pack your bags and head for a vacay.

