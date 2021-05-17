Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Ashi Singh buys a new house for her mom

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh has carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her performance in the popular TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actress is elated as she has recently bought a new house as a gift for her mother. In an exclusive chat with a leading daily, the actress excitedly opened up about her new house and also revealed the reason behind not being able to shift there. She told ETimes TV, “Yes, I bought a new house and it is a gift for my mother from my side. Like everything I have or get in life is for my mother. So yes this house is on my mother and my joint name. I bought it like 5 months back. I couldn't do anything in the new house because of the lockdown. In fact, I haven't shifted to our new house. So, all the excitement of buying a new house which was earlier there is not slowly dying down. I am waiting to shift there but it's been five months since I bought the house and due to the COVID-19 situation we have not been able to do anything.”

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam reveals the FUNNIEST thing about Aladdin co-star Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh also spoke about her lockdown routine and how she manages to stay positive amidst the gloomy situation, "I am not going too much out and I have been at home. By God's grace all my family members and I are safe. It gets boring. I agree sitting at home, but we have no other option and if we have to be safe we have to be indoors. I am someone who loves to go out, work. I don't have the habit of being stuck at home because I have done daily soaps so I am used to working. Last year, as the lockdown phase was new, I still got productive, it's not that I am not now, I still am. But it's kind of affecting my mental health. I am trying my best to be productive and not let the negativity creep in or affect me. I am trying to look at the brighter side," said the actress.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ashi Singh achieves 1 million followers on social media!

CREDIT: ETIMES TV