Ali Asgar’s ADORABLE birthday wish for son Nuyaan will melt your HEART

The comedian-actor’s son Nuyaan Ali turns a year older today (May 20). Ali got emotional as he wished his son on his birthday. He wrote a cute note dedicated to his son and it is adorable. Ali posted a video of him and wrote, “Itu sa thaa...kitu sa hogaya! Your first breath took mine away son. happy birthday Nuyaan.” Many of Ali’s friends from the industry wished the young lad. It was interesting to read Bhakhtyar’s comment on the post. He replied, “@kingaliasgar yeh toh fit ho gaya bhai...aur tujse lamba bhi.” (He become fitter and taller than you, brother) Ali’s Akbar Ka Bal Birbal co-star Vishal Kotian wished him saying, “Happy Birthday Nuyaan.. god bless u with happiness and health…”

Ali Asgar has been married to Siddika Asgar since 2005 and they have two children Ada and Nuyaan. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the role of Emperor Akbar in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. The show ran for two months from August 31 to November 27, 2020. This show was based on folktales of mighty Mughal Emperor Akbar and his witty and trusted courtier Birbal. Ali is known for his comic skills and has done shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Jeannie Aur Juju, FIR and many others in the past.

