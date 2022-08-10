Alibaba aka Abhishek Nigam has a Funny way of showing Concern and here’s why we Think so

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Alibaba. SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves, and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam has reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show.

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent.

However, we also know that our readers like to know what goes on Behind The Scenes on the show too and gather little tidbits around their favorite celebrities.

Similarly, now we have a story for our readers close to Alibaba.

Abhishek Nigam has taken over the reins as the new Alibaba of the show after he replaced Sheezan Khan.

Alibaba or Abhishek is seen in a masti mode as he goes on to disturb a sleeping Vineet Bhonde, simply to find out if he was sleeping!

This made us think that he does have a funny way of showing concern for his co-stars!

Meanwhile on the show, Alibaba is a person who is good at heart but has suffered through poverty in his life. Let's see how Abhishek carries his journey forward!

