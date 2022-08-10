What’s happening between the New Alibaba and Simsim on the sets of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul?

Abhishek Nigam has taken over the reins as the new Alibaba of the show after he replaced Sheezan Khan on the show and seems like he has already met his archrival on the show. Simsim, the character played by Sayantani Ghosh is Alibaba’s archrival and they both are seen giving a killer pose together on the sets!
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Alibaba. SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves, and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam has reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show.

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent.

We are sure that our audience enjoys watching each bit of the show and follow the plot diligently, through each episode.

However, we also know that our readers like to know what goes on Behind The Scenes on the show too and gather little tidbits around their favorite celebrities.

Similarly, now we have a story for our readers close to Alibaba.

So, what do you think about this behind the scenes friendship between two archenemies on-screen?

Meanwhile on the show, Alibaba is a person who is good at heart but has suffered through poverty in his life. let’s see how Abhishek carries his journey forward!

