Alokk Narula, Charu Mehra, Aditya Singh Rajput and Salman Shaikh in Dangal’s CIF

MUMBAI: Dangal’s CIF, produced by White Sand Productions, will soon witness popular television actors making their way in the show.

According to our sources, actors namely Alokk Narula (Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil), Charu Mehra (Kumkum Bhagya), Aditya Singh Rajput (Splitsvilla 9) and Salman Shaikh (Ishq Subhan Allah) will be seen in the coming episodes in cop based crime investigation show CIF – Crime Investigation Force.

As per the plot, all the four actors will be seen depicting robbers in the show. They will plan to rob a bank on the occasion of Chhat puja.

The same episode will also feature actor Hiten Tejwani in the cop’s role.

Alokk confirmed being part of the show while others remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!