Along with Karan Singh Grover ANOTHER ACTRESS out of Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Oct 2019 11:54 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Balaji Telefilms) has managed to stay in the news right since its launch.

Whether it is the suspense surrounding who would play the iconic characters of Mr. Bajaj and Komolika or the off-screen saga of actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, the show has always been a hot topic of discussion among fans and the media.

Well, yet again, the show is in news, this time for Karan Singh Grover aka Mr.Bajaj’s exit from the show. Read here: Karan Singh Grover out of Kasauti Zindagi Kay; gets a farewell on the sets

We already reported about actor not being happy about his role in the show.

Now, the latest update is that child actress Jia Narigara who plays the character of Kookie in the show will also make an exit.

According to our sources, Mr.Bajaj and Kookie’s track has been ended for now in the show.

Whar are your views on this big news? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Is Karan Singh Grover NOT Happy with his role in Kasauti Zindagi Kay?

