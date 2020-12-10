Aly Goni loves Natasa Stankovic's picture with her baby Agastya

MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic have moved on in their respective lives but continue to share a cordial relationship. While Natasa is enjoying parenthood with Hardik Pandya, Aly seems to be head over heels for Jasmin Bhasin. Aly and Natasa are often seen supporting and exchanging warm gestures under each other's social media posts. Something similar happened recently after the former Bigg Boss contestant took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her and her baby boy, Agastya.

Also read Anupamaa fame Vivaan Singh Rajput roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s next?

She wrote "everything." Under the post, Natasa's ex Aly Goni left a heart emoticon. As for Agastya's father Hardik Pandya, he's been away from home for quite a long time, thanks to his cricket tournaments abroad. We can't wait to see them reunite!

Have a look.



Also read Kinshuk Mahajan to be paired opposite Shiny Doshi in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credits: SpotboyE