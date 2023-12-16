Aman Gandhi dons Lakshmi's two-braided look for a sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been captivating the audience for the past two years with its engaging plot, and interesting twists and turns in the lives of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). The show has gained a loyal fanbase, and the number of #RishMi fans is increasing day by day. In the recent episodes, the viewers witness how Lakshmi somehow manages to run away from the mental asylum and reaches home.

Subsequently, the doctors from the mental asylum reach Oberoi house in search of Lakshmi along with the police. While the family is trying their best to hide Lakshmi from the police, Ayush (Aman Gandhi) decides to disguise himself as Lakshmi to fool the police officer so that he can stall them and get some time for the family to hide Lakshmi. In this ongoing sequence, the audience is loving this 7-year-old childlike version of Lakshmi but looks like Aman Gandhi is all set to ace the two braids and the pink dress just like her, giving a tough competition to Aishwarya Khare.

Aman said, “I am so happy that my character in Bhagya Lakshmi has given me so many opportunities. I get to try out many things, and as an actor, I love this process as it helps me showcase my work in different ways and allows me to learn something new every day. The character is so different that I would never get bored of it and that’s the beauty of Ayush. I really enjoyed the little time I got to dress up like a 7-year-old Lakshmi, as it is a very fun sequence where we are trying to hide Lakshmi from the mental asylum doctors and the cops. I just hope I have done justice to the track.”

While we are very excited to watch Aman in this new avatar, wait till you witness the upcoming drama where Malishka (Maera Misshra) teams up with Balwinder (Ankit Bhatia) to separate Rishi and Lakshmi once again.

To find out what happens next, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

