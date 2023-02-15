Amandeep Sidhu is the rising star of TV, take a look at her journey here!

She debuted as Anmol Gujral in Naagin 6, the sixth season of Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series Naagin, in August 2022, which she quit after it took another leap.
MUMBAI :Amandeep Sidhu is a prominent actor on the rise. She has received a lot of love for her many popular roles. She brings a touch of grace and a lot of charisma to any role she does as well. 

Amandeep rose to fame with her portrayal in the show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, fans loved the chemistry between Amandeep and Adhvik. 

But before that, she has had quite the journey as well. She began her career as a model before transitioning into the television profession.

She played the role of Purva Sinha, the parallel protagonist character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She received the antagonistic lead role of Kanchan Khanna in Tantra that same year.

She had her first successful starring role as Mahi Arora in the Zee TV serial Teri Meri Ikk Jindri in 2021, playing opposite Adhvik Mahajan. She will be starring alongside Gaurav Bajaj as Mannat Kaur Dhillon in the Colors TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni beginning in April 2022.

She will now be seen in one of a kind story where sisters turn into Saas and Bahu, in the new show Chashni which will air on Star Plus soon.

Are you excited to see Amandeep in a new role? Tell us in the comments below!

