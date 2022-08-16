AMAZING! After Vinny Arora, Pooja Banerjee and Bharti Singh among others, television and film actress who are set to embrace motherhood in the year 2021

MUMBAI : The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for the film as well as the TV industry.

A lot of actors and actresses' personal and professional lives have seen huge changes.

From their movies, TV and web shows launching to celebrities getting married, making their relationship public, fans have seen a lot.

Some news of the popular actors came as a huge surprise for us.

There are several popular film and television couples who shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

So, let's take a look at actresses who are all set to be yummy mommies in the year 2022:

ALSO READ: Good News! Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover to welcome first child

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia's marriage with Ranbir Kapoor came as a huge surprise for the fans. Post that, the couple also shared another good news of embracing parenthood soon. Alia and RK are all set to be parents by the end of this year.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam announced her pregnancy a few months ago. The actress who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja is expecting her first baby in the month of August.

3. Bipasha Basu

She is married to Karan Singh Grover for 6 years now. There were several humours about the couple embracing parenthood. However, they faded with time. But now, the couple finally announced it on social media and it seems Bips will become a yummy mommy by the end of 2022.

4. Debina Bonerjee

Debina had announced about her pregnancy a few months ago. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina embraced parenthood a few months ago. And now, the couple is all set to become parents again leaving their fans delighted.

Apart from these actresses, TV and film divas like Kajal Aggarwal, Bharti Singh, Pooja Banerjee, Priyanka Chopra, Vinny Arora, and Kratika Sengar who became mom this year.

How excited are you for these actresses to welcome their little ones? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child