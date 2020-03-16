Amazing! Anupamaa's Kavya and Vanraj are furious at each other, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama and the rest of the Shah family is proud of Samar

In this video, Kavya aka Madalsa has a major complaint to her on-screen husband Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Also read AWW! MaAn's brewing romance between Godbharai is unmissable

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Baa asks Barkha to take off her sandals and then enter, but she says that she has worn the saree as per her heels.

Baa knows how to get Barkha down on the floor from the first floor.

Finally, Barkha agrees and takes off her chappal, and walks into the house.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Anupamaa introduces Barkha to Rakhi where the ladies are happy to meet each other and shake hands.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.