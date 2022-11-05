Amazing! Apart from travelling and shooting, these are all things Parth Samathaan is doing these days!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another daily routine update from the telly world.

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS! Parth Samthaan is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!

Parth Samthaan is one of the heart-throbs of the entertainment industry. He has stunned his fans with his stellar acting skills and amazing style statements. The actor rose to fame in the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' by playing the character of Anurag Basu; starring opposite Erica Fernandes. Their on-screen chemistry was loved a lot by the fans for the same, they both were accredited with the award for the best jodi in the popular category. He has also featured in OTT web series like Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2. Moreover, the actor was featured in the music video Rim Jhim and Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham. Currently, he is the talk of the town for featuring in the music video- Single Saiyaan and Dhokha.

So, apart from shooting and travelling, Parth is enjoying his leisure time at his home and also the gym.

The actor recently took to his social media and shared his update regarding his routine life. He shared two videos, in one video enjoying the oil massage time (champi time) and in a video he is devoting his time to stay fit in the gym.

Have a look at these glimpses.

Also read: Eye Candy! Parth Samthaan looks super stylish in these casual outfits

Isn’t it super duper inspiring yet relaxing!

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.