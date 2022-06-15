Amazing! Armaan and Diya holds each others back in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major release. The show has always been high on drama.

Also read Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Upcoming Challenge! Dia to turn bone marrow donor against Armaan’s willingness

In this video we see that Armaan aka Ankit Siwach and Dia aka Swati Rajput supporting each other in hilarious way possible. Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

Fans love their chemistry and funny reels on instagram. Also they are excited to know what's going to happen in the upcoming episodes.

Also read WOW! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar's Armaan and Dia are happy to welcome this new member in their lives

Meanwhile in the show, Sudha gets worried hearing their argument but at the same time she gets to know about their gynecologist meeting and gets elated thinking that they are planning for a baby.

Unfortunately, Dia pours water on her dreams as she tells her about her decision to become the donor.

What will happen next?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.