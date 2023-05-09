Amazing! Astha Agarwal is delighted to capture THESE moments with her co-stars from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The audience appreciates keeping up with these fascinating details about their favorite celebrities and programs. The places where their shows are shot and clips from TV stars' personal life are routinely shared online.
Astha

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you admire watching Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, so here’s another adorable update from what goes on off-camera on the show. The show stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Saavi and Ishaan are everchanging.

Also read:WOW! Check out This BTS clip from an upcoming DANCE sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We know how much you'll enjoy finding interesting new things about your favorite TV actors, who also want to share exciting news with their fans.



Astha Agarwal aka Shikha from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is a talented artist and she has been seen in several television shows such as Shubharambh and Kya Haal Panchaal?, Imlie etc. 

She is highly active on social media. She regularly uploads BTS videos and entertaining set moments with her followers. She has a sizable social media fan base. Astha Agarwal has shared some behind-the-scenes photos with her female gang from the Bhosale residence. All beauty in one frame is how she has identified the image.

In one of the pictures, she was seen with Bhavika Sharma posing for the camera while dressed in yellow. While other pics showcase a female star cast of Bhosale house. She was also seen posing with Nimal Bali aka Yashwant Rao Bhosale, Vaishali Thakkar aka Surekha Bhosale, Sumeet Singh aka Reeva and others.

Many admired how everyone had a good time, both on and off-screen on the set. All appeared extremely beautiful in the photos, leaving everyone in awe of their beauty.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi challenges Bhosle family, refuses to spare the culprits

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 21:30

