WOW! Check out This BTS clip from an upcoming DANCE sequence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi quit the show recently and now, the news that other leads are quitting the show surfaced and the netizens have different reactions to the same.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

The current track follows that Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adore her.

On the other hand, Virat is devastated and equally angry at Sai for destroying all hopes of them reuniting.

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi quit the show recently and now, speculations, that other leads; Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are quitting the show surfaced and the netizens are divided.

However, we have a little clip from the bts of the show and looks like it is around a dance sequence. The plot followed that Sai, Virat and Satya were to be honoured and Amba was called to perform Lavani.

Sai encouraged her to do so and seems like she herself will participate in the dance.

What happens now?

