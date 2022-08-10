Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple

MUMBAI:Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

Ayushi Khurana rose to fame with this show. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by Shoaib Ibrahim, she plays the lead character in "Ajooni."

The viewers love the chemistry between Ayushi and Shoaib. However, the actress has now announced her relationship with actor/writer, Suraj Kakkar.

Revealing about her relationship on her Instagram handle, she added in the caption "And in the middle of my chaos, there was you".

Check out the beautiful she has posted on her social media account:

