Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple

Ayushi Khurana rose to fame with this show. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by Shoaib Ibrahim, she plays the lead character in "Ajooni."
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 20:37
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple

MUMBAI:Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi Khurana as Ajooni and Shoaib Ibrahim as Rajveer.

It tells the tale of Ajooni, a lady who will do anything to defend her rights. Rajveer is a member of the powerful Bagga family of Punjab. The Baggas are a deeply traditional and superstitious family, led by Rajveer's father, Ravindra Singh Bagga.

Also read - Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about his upcoming look in the as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in Star Bharat’ ‘Ajooni’

Ayushi Khurana rose to fame with this show. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by Shoaib Ibrahim, she plays the lead character in "Ajooni."

The viewers love the chemistry between Ayushi and Shoaib. However, the actress has now announced her relationship with actor/writer, Suraj Kakkar.

Revealing about her relationship on her Instagram handle, she added in the caption "And in the middle of my chaos, there was you".

Check out the beautiful she has posted on her social media account:

1111111111111111

Also read -Ayushi Khurana pens down a beautiful letter for her mother to wish her on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’

Tell us what do you think this cute couple, in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Bharat ajooni Ayushi Khurana Rajveer Bagga Shoaib Ibrahim Suraj Kakkar TV news Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 20:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Ayushi Khurana announces her relationship with Suraj Kakkar, check out the cute couple
MUMBAI:Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewer’s heart with its amazing storyline and chemistry between Ayushi...
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?
MUMBAI:  Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Jannat Zubair to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Kya Baat Hai! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi turns host for the audition rounds for the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects
MUMBAI:  Actor Freddy Daruwala is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema and on OTT space, over...
Exclusive! “I am looking forward to do some lighter and comedy characters” Waluscha De Sousa
MUMBAI:Over the time with her acting projects and her sizzling looks actress Waluscha De Sousa has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Kusha Kapila
Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
NACH BALIYE SEASON 10
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to judge the show?
RUPALI
Heartbroken! Rupali Ganguly visits close friend Nitesh Pandey's house to pay him last respects
VAIBHAVI UPADHYAY
Sad! Late actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay’s fiance Jay Gandhi escapes the accident with few injures; the car was hit by a truck; Vaibhavi was fell from the toppling car into the valley and passed away on the spot succumbing to head injuries and a cardiac arrest
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Kundlai Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes the first contestant to get eliminated
Nakul- Nitesh
Must Read! Nakuul Mehta pens an emotional note about his onscreen father Nitesh Pandey's passing, saying “ I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you”! Read for the full story!
She knew how to respect people
Exclusive! Hitesh Dave remembers Vaibhavi Upadhyay, “She knew how to respect people”