AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Parvati Sehgal proves that was born to act in this throwback audition video

MUMBAI : Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvan's stepmother in the show.

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series.

While the viewers are seeing Parvati in a negative avatar in the show, the actress is exactly the opposite of her character in real life.

We have seen Manini giving a hard time to Banni and Yuvan and everyone else in the show.

Well, Parvati has been acing her role like a pro.

We all know that Parvati has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and proved her mettle in acting in all her previous shows.

We came across a throwback video where the pretty actress is giving an audition.

Take a look:

Parvati looked extremely confident as she delivered the scene with the right expression and her dialogue delivery was right on point.

This video proves that Parvati was always meant to be in front of the camera.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

