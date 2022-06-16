Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi checkmate each other, Check out

Lakhsmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child and the entire family is in shock because of the same. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 16:16
Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi checkmate each other, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Also read Bhagya Lakshmi: Interesting! Malishka surprised over Laksmi’s pregnancy, she is distressed knowing that Rishi and Lakshmi were intimate

In this picture we see that Rohit aka Rishi is protecting Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from the scorching sun. However their caption and replies have caught the attention of netizens. Take a look at their amazing pictures and reply that's will definitely take you for a laughter ride. 

Check out the pictures

Also read Oh no! Bhagya Lakshmi's RishMi are upset with each other due to This reason, Check out

Meanwhile in the show we see that Lakhsmi is pregnant with Rishi’s child and the entire family is in shock because of the same. Malishka however, can’t believe that Rishi was ever so intimate with Lakhsmi and somehow her ego is hurt since she likes to think of herself as very superior to Lakshmi and that Rishi couldn’t get so close to Lakshmi.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Arya Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki Dheeraj Dhoopar Tumhari Pakhi Dream girl Paathshaala Nishabd Kundali Bhagya Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 16:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Abhimanyu realizes the truth, apologizes to Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rishi and Lakshmi checkmate each other, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
INTERESTING! Here's how Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's life has CHANGED post Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on the TV screens ever since its launch. The...
Recent Stories
Ajay Dutt1
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video