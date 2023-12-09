Amazing! Bhavika Sharma’s fun time with THIS co-star from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely bring a smile to your face

Everyone enjoys keeping up with news about their favourite celebrities and programs. Actors regularly update their fans on their lives while they wait for their shot, as well as occasionally on what occurs on the sets of the show, they are a part of.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 00:41
Bhavika

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh played the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil and Ayesha took on the roles of Virat and Sai, respectively. After a generational shift, Bhavika plays Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan were also cast in the show.

Also read:Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

Everyone enjoys keeping up with news about their favourite celebrities and programs. Actors regularly update their fans on their lives while they wait for their shot, as well as occasionally on what occurs on the sets of the show, they are a part of.

Bhavika has a sizable social media fan base. She frequently shares amusing updates about her personal and professional lives on social media. Recently, Bhavika shared a BTS video demonstrating how much fun she and Mansi Salvi had while shooting on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaay Meiin.

Manasi Salvi dressed in the arm sling pouch for her fractured hand in the video. She appeared to be giving Bhavika, who was filming the video, kisses and smiles. She was sleeping on the bed while the video was shot.

Bhavika seems to share a strong bond with each of her co-stars. Each of them appears to be having a good time together on the set. They had previously shared amusing pictures from the show where Shakti Arora and she appeared to be having fun with water. 

The current plot of the show revolves around Isha and Ishaan's relationship, and Savi serves as the link to that connection. The relationship between Ishaan and Saavi is incredibly popular with the show's audience, and they can't wait to see what happens next.

Also read: Wow! Look what happened with Bhavika Sharma on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; read on to know more…..

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 00:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Amazing! Bhavika Sharma’s fun time with THIS co-star from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely bring a smile to your face
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh played the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil...
Stunning! From Karishma Tanna to Jasmin Bhasin: Check out these TV divas flaunting their curves in the sexiest gym wear
MUMBAI: Exercise must be a part of everyone's life. From yoga to strength training, people are constantly looking for...
Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Exclusive! Karwaan fame Donna Munshi roped in for Eternal Flame Film’s Jhutan for Shemaroo OTT!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is an...
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied
MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently basking all the success of the movie Jawan, the movie is breaking all the...
Trolled! “Not at all a good dressing” netizens trolls actress Sonam Kapoor for her new outfit for an event
MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and characters, she has...
Recent Stories
Akshay
What! Akshay Kumar wishes Shahrukh Khan on the success of Jawan, here is what the actor replied
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tanaz
Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss
Elvish
Shocking! Elvish Yadav takes an indirect dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason
Ankita Sharma
Ankita Sharma on working in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have never done such a role before
Ekta Saraiya
Ekta Saraiya: As a society, we can do more to help individuals battling depression and other mental health issues than just posting messages on social media
Garima
Exclusive! Garima Parihar aka Dipti from Pushpa Impossible on the differences between her reel and real life character -“Dipti is the type of person I would like to be.”
RRR Actress
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike