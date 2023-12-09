Amazing! Bhavika Sharma’s fun time with THIS co-star from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely bring a smile to your face

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh played the main characters in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil and Ayesha took on the roles of Virat and Sai, respectively. After a generational shift, Bhavika plays Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter). Along with Bhavika, Shakti, and Sumit, Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Vaishali Thakkar, and Paras Madan were also cast in the show.

Everyone enjoys keeping up with news about their favourite celebrities and programs. Actors regularly update their fans on their lives while they wait for their shot, as well as occasionally on what occurs on the sets of the show, they are a part of.

Bhavika has a sizable social media fan base. She frequently shares amusing updates about her personal and professional lives on social media. Recently, Bhavika shared a BTS video demonstrating how much fun she and Mansi Salvi had while shooting on the set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaay Meiin.

Manasi Salvi dressed in the arm sling pouch for her fractured hand in the video. She appeared to be giving Bhavika, who was filming the video, kisses and smiles. She was sleeping on the bed while the video was shot.

Bhavika seems to share a strong bond with each of her co-stars. Each of them appears to be having a good time together on the set. They had previously shared amusing pictures from the show where Shakti Arora and she appeared to be having fun with water.

The current plot of the show revolves around Isha and Ishaan's relationship, and Savi serves as the link to that connection. The relationship between Ishaan and Saavi is incredibly popular with the show's audience, and they can't wait to see what happens next.

