Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into a frenzy

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh have been roped in for the show to play the leads.
GHKKPM

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Escape! Savi prepares to leave, Ashwini wants her to keep the bangles

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have taken up the mantle to play the lead in the show. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with the storyline.

The show has a very dedicated fan following and they are always on the lookout for finding more interesting bits and pieces from the sets, recently some behind the scenes, from the set of GHKKPM, of Bhavika and Shakti playing basketball in between shots for the scene that they had to do and fans on Twitter are just really happy about the ease between the two. Check out some of the best reactions here:

 

 

Fans of the show, are really loving the track between Ishaan and Saavi and they can't wait to see what happens next in the show.

Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya


 

