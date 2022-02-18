Amazing! Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl joins Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra on the sets of ‘Hunarbaaz’

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit who is all set to make her digital debut with Karan Johar’s ‘The Fame Game’ starring Sanjay Kapoor was spotted on the sets of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ as a part of the promotional activities. Karan Johar recently shared a picture with Madhuri, Parineeti Chopra, and Farah Khan with the caption ‘#hunarbaaz meets #thefamegame.”

image.png

Also Read:Shocking! When a man entered Madhuri Dixit’s home pretending to be an electrician

In the picture that Karan Johar posted on his Instagram, all the big-shot celebs could be seen smiling gracefully at the camera. Coming to the protagonist of The Fame Game, Madhuri looked absolutely scintillating in a beautiful pink gown. Wearing an Indian outfit from the same colour family, Farah Khan looked exceptionally elegant. Parineeti stole our hearts with her bling little black dress. Karan, as always, looked dashing in a black suit and his classic glares.

Also Read:Shocking! When a man entered Madhuri Dixit’s home pretending to be an electrician

The Fame Game traces the life of the star Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri) and the prices she has to pay as a part of the glam world. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game is penned by Sri Rao. In the movie, Madhuri will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Kapoor after 21 years. Apart from Madhuri and Sanjay, the series also stars Lakshvir Saran, Manav Kaul, and Muskkaan Jaferi. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

Credit: Pinkvilla