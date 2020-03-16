Amazing! Check out the special people in Bhagya lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare’s life

MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare play the key roles on the show.

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: True Love! Rishi mumbles Lakshmi’s name, Lakshmi breaks down seeing Rishi’s condition

The relationship between Rishi and Lakshmi has fans in awe. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, respectively, portray the roles.

Aishwarya Khare is lauded for her strong performance as her simple and beautiful Lakshmi in the serial.

She is quite active on social media, and she keeps sharing fun reels with her co-star Rohit Suchanti and also shares her life updates.

She recently shared a picture with her girl gang.

Check out the pictures below:

In these pictures, we can Aishwarya enjoy her time off from the show and enjoying some food in leisure. She is accompanied by her sister and another friend. She seems relaxed and we can’t help but agree how important this downtime is for these stars, given how hard they work.

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishi was involved in a tragic accident, and Lakshmi is imprisoned. In the hospital, Rishi, who is unconscious, frequently murmurs Lakshmi's name. His condition is noted by the physicians, who ask the family to bring Lakshmi.

Also read-Bhagya Lakshmi: Double Trouble! Lakshmi lands behind the bars, Rishi meets with a grave accident

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya’s cute pictures? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip