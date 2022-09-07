Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Avinash Mukherjee aka Aarav Oswal

These days, Avinash is doing a marvellous job in Colors TV’s show – Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Aarav Oswal.

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Avinash Mukherjee, who acted in the popular show Balika Vadhu, recently made headlines for confirming his relationship with Miss India Saloni Luthra. Now, he is in news for returning to the TV screens.

The actor, who is known for playing the young Jagdish aka Jagya in Balika Vadhu, will be returning to TV after four years.

These days, Avinash is doing a marvellous job in Colors TV’s show – Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Aarav Oswal.

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Avinash, wherein he is seen wearing a black blazer, a white shirt and looks full of confidence.

Have a look!

What are your views on this audition clip of Avinash?

Let us know in the comments section below.

