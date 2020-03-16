AMAZING! Check out what Sai Ketan Rao is up to these days

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television right now. His performance in the TV serial Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali propelled him to popularity. Currently, the handsome hunk is working on a few online series while hoping for a suitable opportunity. Likewise, he has shared a video in which he is flipping a dosa. Who wouldn't like a hot chef like him? Take a look at the video to see his cooking skills and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video



Once in an interview, the actor revealed changing his name from Sai Ketan Kadsay to Sai Ketan Rao in 2016. The actor opened up about the same during an interview with a leading portal. "I have been very close to my nana (maternal grandfather). He mattered the most to me and after his death in 2016, I decided to take further his last name Rao. So everyone in this industry knows me as Sai Ketan Rao, whereas on paper, it is still Khadsay, which comes from my father."



Further, he added, "My parents were happy about my decision. They know that I have spent my entire childhood and even after I went to college, with my grandfather. I was emotionally very connected to him, so my father too is happy about me adding his name to mine."

Sai was last seen in Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. In the show, he played the lead role of Raghav Rao. And fans are super excited to see him in upcoming projects.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.




