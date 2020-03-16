AMAZING! Check out what Sai Ketan Rao is up to these days

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television right now. His performance in the TV serial Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali propelled him to popularity.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 13:05
AMAZING! Check out what Sai Ketan Rao is up to these days

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read  Wow! Sai Ketan Rao of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali wishes Season 2 happens soon

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television right now. His performance in the TV serial Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali propelled him to popularity. Currently, the handsome hunk is working on a few online series while hoping for a suitable opportunity. Likewise, he has shared a video in which he is flipping a dosa. Who wouldn't like a hot chef like him? Take a look at the video to see his cooking skills and share your thoughts in the comments below. 

Check out the video 

 


Once in an interview, the actor revealed changing his name from Sai Ketan Kadsay to Sai Ketan Rao in 2016. The actor opened up about the same during an interview with a leading portal.  "I have been very close to my nana (maternal grandfather). He mattered the most to me and after his death in 2016, I decided to take further his last name Rao. So everyone in this industry knows me as Sai Ketan Rao, whereas on paper, it is still Khadsay, which comes from my father." 


Also read Fabulous! This is why Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fame actor Sai Ketan Rao changed his name

Further, he added, "My parents were happy about my decision. They know that I have spent my entire childhood and even after I went to college, with my grandfather. I was emotionally very connected to him, so my father too is happy about me adding his name to mine."

Sai was last seen in Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. In the show, he played the lead role of Raghav Rao. And fans are super excited to see him in upcoming projects. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

    
    

Sai Ketan Rao Raghav Rao Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Television Stars Television News social media Sai Ketan Kadsay Hindi shows showsTellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 13:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance L'il Masters 5: OMG! Nobojit’s performance makes the judges emotional; Remo’s gesture wins everyone’s hearts
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Explosive! Aarohi to bring the real truth of the Birlas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
BREAKING! Dhara exposes Kamini's true side in front of Dev and Rishta, and Janardhan gets a major shock with the property papers of Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Puzzle Solved! Preesha and GPS connect the dots, Revati’s truth out
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat gets a launch date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on his bond with his Barrister Babu ex co-star; says, “We’re more than just co-actors.”
MUMBAI: Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Check out these Bollywood celebs who fell for much younger women
Interesting! Check out these Bollywood celebs who fell for much younger women
Latest Video