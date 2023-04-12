Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Ankita Lokhande; Check out these TV actress's distinctive bridal mehendi designs

TV stars are proficient at making news with their stunning shaadi peeks, from their distinctive wedding attire to their gorgeous wedding décor. These TV actresses become an inspiration for modern brides, from Shiny Doshi's little wedding at her home to Ankita Lokhande's golden lehenga.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 17:49
Disha Parmar

MUMBAI : TV actresses never pass up the opportunity to establish some serious style objectives. TV divas have also made it their mission to ruin bridal fashion due to the advancements in the industry. TV stars are proficient at making news with their stunning shaadi peeks, from their distinctive wedding attire to their gorgeous wedding décor. These TV actresses become an inspiration for modern brides, from Shiny Doshi's little wedding at her home to Ankita Lokhande's golden lehenga.

(Also read: Astonishing! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made shocking revelations about getting jealous over Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner; Admits being possessive

Television actresses have provided significant mehendi inspiration amidst all of this with their distinctive henna patterns and hatke appearances. The wedding henna designs of TV actresses are an ideal resource for aspiring or recently married brides, whether it's Shiny's dulha-dulhan pattern or Disha Parmar's distinctive mehendi adorned with religious elements. Here is a list of 7 TV actresses who wowed with their distinctive mehendi designs during their weddings.

Mouni Roy

On January 27, 2022, Mouni Roy, a well-known television actress, and everyone's favorite Naagin, got married to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The diva's initials and Suraj's name were highlighted in her mehendi creation. Additionally, peacocks, checkerboard boxes, lotus petals, and leaves were added to the henna design.

Ankita Lokhande


Ankita Lokhande became a traditional bride by choosing a full-hand mehendi, yet her bridal mehendi was still her finest. Ankita's hands were covered in elaborate henna designs with miniature peacocks, flowers, geometric patterns, and other motifs. For those who are unaware, on December 14, 2021, Ankita tied the knot with the love of her life, Vicky Jain.

Shiny Doshi


On July 15, 2021, Shiny Doshi tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Lavesh Khairajani. For her mehendi ceremony, Shiny opted for an embellished yellow, her elaborate henna designs drew everyone's attention. There were caricatures of dulha-dulhan on the diva's palms. In addition, it included lotus petals, geometric designs, spiritual components, peacock feathers, and a depiction of the jaimala ceremony.

Karishma Tanna


Brides who want to add some flair to their mehendi but don't want to go over the top might choose for Karishma Tanna's henna designs. On February 5, 2022, the actress and Varun Bangera, the love of her life, exchanged vows. Her attention-grabbing mehendi style was basic yet stunning.

Dalljiet Kaur


When Dallijiet Kaur married the love of her life, Nikhil Patel, on March 18, 2023. Through her mehendi, the actress paid tribute to her love journey with Nikhil and her family. Caricatures of a lovely little family, including herself, her kid, her second husband, and his daughters, adorned her palms. The mehendi also provided a peek into her life after marriage.

Disha Parmar


Disha had elaborate henna designs on her palms that included swastikas, swans, elephants, flowers, and musical instruments. There were geometric, lotus, and temple patterns on the backhand design.

Aishwarya Sharma


On November 30, 2021, Aishwarya Sharma wed Neil Bhatt, the guy of her dreams. Aishwarya's henna design included musical instruments, flowers, a depiction of Lord Ganesha, the swastika, and other holy symbols associated with marriage. Caricatures of elephants, kanyadan, gathbandhan, geometric patterns, and lotus petals were included on the back designs.

(Also read: Astonishing! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made shocking revelations about getting jealous over Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner; Admits being possessive

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywoodshaadis

 


 

Aishwarya Sharma Disha Parmar Dalljiet Kaur Karishma Tanna Shiny Doshi Ankita Lokhande Mouni Roy Lavesh Khairajani Nikhil Patel Neil Bhatt Varun Bangera Vicky Jain Suraj Nambiar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 17:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Angira Dhar is just elevating the level of hotness, leaving all of us drooling over her bikini pics
MUMBAI : In the world of glitz and glamour, Angira Dhar stands out not only for her acting prowess but also for her...
What! Did filmaker Zoya Akhtar hinted on Hrithik Roshan starrer film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel?
MUMBAI : 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', the comedy-drama that gave director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar her big start, is...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Lakshmi taken to the mental asylum, Malishka’s plan gets successful
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
MUMBAI : Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Shivangi Joshi, Kushal...
Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a...
Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Ankita Lokhande; Check out these TV actress's distinctive bridal mehendi designs
MUMBAI : TV actresses never pass up the opportunity to establish some serious style objectives. TV divas have also made...
Recent Stories
Angira Dhar
Uff! Angira Dhar is just elevating the level of hotness, leaving all of us drooling over her bikini pics
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
krishna
Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside
Dance Deewane Season 4
Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are the judges for the new season
Bharti Singh
Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!
VIKAS KHANNA
MasterChef India : Kya Baat HaI! Vikas Khanna celebrates twenty three years of shifting to the USA; shares highlights of his achievement and pictures with Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Dance
Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on air