Amazing! From Disha Parmar to Ankita Lokhande; Check out these TV actress's distinctive bridal mehendi designs

MUMBAI : TV actresses never pass up the opportunity to establish some serious style objectives. TV divas have also made it their mission to ruin bridal fashion due to the advancements in the industry. TV stars are proficient at making news with their stunning shaadi peeks, from their distinctive wedding attire to their gorgeous wedding décor. These TV actresses become an inspiration for modern brides, from Shiny Doshi's little wedding at her home to Ankita Lokhande's golden lehenga.

(Also read: Astonishing! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made shocking revelations about getting jealous over Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner; Admits being possessive

Television actresses have provided significant mehendi inspiration amidst all of this with their distinctive henna patterns and hatke appearances. The wedding henna designs of TV actresses are an ideal resource for aspiring or recently married brides, whether it's Shiny's dulha-dulhan pattern or Disha Parmar's distinctive mehendi adorned with religious elements. Here is a list of 7 TV actresses who wowed with their distinctive mehendi designs during their weddings.

Mouni Roy

On January 27, 2022, Mouni Roy, a well-known television actress, and everyone's favorite Naagin, got married to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The diva's initials and Suraj's name were highlighted in her mehendi creation. Additionally, peacocks, checkerboard boxes, lotus petals, and leaves were added to the henna design.

Ankita Lokhande



Ankita Lokhande became a traditional bride by choosing a full-hand mehendi, yet her bridal mehendi was still her finest. Ankita's hands were covered in elaborate henna designs with miniature peacocks, flowers, geometric patterns, and other motifs. For those who are unaware, on December 14, 2021, Ankita tied the knot with the love of her life, Vicky Jain.

Shiny Doshi



On July 15, 2021, Shiny Doshi tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Lavesh Khairajani. For her mehendi ceremony, Shiny opted for an embellished yellow, her elaborate henna designs drew everyone's attention. There were caricatures of dulha-dulhan on the diva's palms. In addition, it included lotus petals, geometric designs, spiritual components, peacock feathers, and a depiction of the jaimala ceremony.

Karishma Tanna



Brides who want to add some flair to their mehendi but don't want to go over the top might choose for Karishma Tanna's henna designs. On February 5, 2022, the actress and Varun Bangera, the love of her life, exchanged vows. Her attention-grabbing mehendi style was basic yet stunning.

Dalljiet Kaur



When Dallijiet Kaur married the love of her life, Nikhil Patel, on March 18, 2023. Through her mehendi, the actress paid tribute to her love journey with Nikhil and her family. Caricatures of a lovely little family, including herself, her kid, her second husband, and his daughters, adorned her palms. The mehendi also provided a peek into her life after marriage.

Disha Parmar



Disha had elaborate henna designs on her palms that included swastikas, swans, elephants, flowers, and musical instruments. There were geometric, lotus, and temple patterns on the backhand design.

Aishwarya Sharma



On November 30, 2021, Aishwarya Sharma wed Neil Bhatt, the guy of her dreams. Aishwarya's henna design included musical instruments, flowers, a depiction of Lord Ganesha, the swastika, and other holy symbols associated with marriage. Caricatures of elephants, kanyadan, gathbandhan, geometric patterns, and lotus petals were included on the back designs.

(Also read: Astonishing! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made shocking revelations about getting jealous over Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner; Admits being possessive

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Bollywoodshaadis



