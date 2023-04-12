Astonishing! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande made shocking revelations about getting jealous over Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner; Admits being possessive

MUMBAI: One of the most talked-about Bigg Boss 17 contestants is Ankita Lokhande. She and her husband, Vicky Jain, walked into the house. Since the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita's life has received the greatest attention. Everyone felt hurt when Sushant passed away. Even now, knowing that he is no longer breaks our hearts. Bigg Boss 17's Ankita has mentioned Sushant multiple times. She is usually happy to think about the late actor. After working together for many years at Pavitra Rishta, Ankita and Sushant eventually fell in love.

(Also read: Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’)

Fans were upset when they heard about their breakup. Nevertheless, Ankita and Vicky are now happily married. But even after Sushant passed away, she remained his loyal supporter. Ankita was heard discussing Sushant Singh Rajput again. Ankita remembered those four days from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Ankita and Sushant both participated in the show. Sushant was partnered with Shampa, and Ankita was paired with Nishant. At the time, they were both in a relationship. In Bigg Boss 17, Ankita was seen discussing about Sushant with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

She told them that she had placed in the top five on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but that she had lost out because she was completely distracted. Then, Abhishek questioned her about Sushant's direction. Ankita claimed he was in the top two and joked that Sushant should lose because winning would cause her a lot of problems.

She said that she became jealous when Sushant received a perfect score of thirty in his debut performance. Additionally, she admitted that she felt jealousy when Shampa, Sushant's partner, jumped on him during a rehearsal session. She claimed that following the incident, she got angry with Sushant and was extremely possessive at the time.

Regarding the current Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan.

(Also read: Shocking! When rumours of Ankita Lokhande checking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone and slapping him spread rapidly, Both reacted to the same; The late actor said, ‘I deserve a slap but that has not….’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodlife