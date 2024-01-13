Amazing! Farah Khan reveals how netizens react when 'Sheher Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon walks the on streets of Mumbai

Farah has shared a video from the sets of the show where Malaika Arora, Farah and the others are seen having a blast one the show. They have made a reel on the song ‘Sheher ki ladki’ where Raveena takes a walk and how she can turn heads!
Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 has been one of the most popular shows among the reality television viewers.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show. The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and posts that the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. (Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show)

There are a plethora of actors who have joined the cast of the show as celebrity contestants.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. We already reported that Raveena Tandon will be the guest on the show and the contestants would be performing on her songs and giving her a tribute.

Farah took to her social media handle to post a video with a message that read: When the #shaherkiladki cms on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa sets!

She has tagged everyone including Sagar Parekh who joined the show recently.

Take a look:

Gauahar Khan, Jaswir Kaur, Reena Agarwal and many other celebrities were quick to comment and give their reactions on the reel. (Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show )

Isn’t it a visual delight?

