Amazing! Here’s proof that Gungun of Zee Tv’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is Gangubai Junior

MUMBAI: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Arora, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

Also read: OMG! Did Shraddha Arya copy the style of Alia Bhatt? Check out the pictures

In the latest episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, we see that Mohan is angry with Radha for breaking his phone. But Damini tries to cheer him up and tells him that she will convince Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition. Initially, she was supposed to dress up as Indira Gandhi but she ended up dressing up as Gangubai, which left everyone shocked.

Also read: 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha convinces Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition

Well, but now Gungun’s look has become the talk of tinsel town as people have started calling her the junior Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Junior.

Gungun’s style of wearing a saree and make up is exactly how Alia Bhatt was decked up in her film. Her attitude is quite commendable, and indeed, it feels that at such a young age, she is competing with Alia Bhatt.

In other serials as well, actresses like Tanya Sharma aka Meera Modi from her serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 1 did a Deepika Padukone from Ramleela while she was performing a garba dance with Amar Upadhyay aka Dharam Suryavanshi. Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Luthra from Kundali Bhagya did a Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om.

Have a look at the picture below!

Please let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

