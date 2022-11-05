OMG! Did Shraddha Arya copy the style of Alia Bhatt? Check out the pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself in showbiz. She began her modelling career at the tender age of 19. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Over the years, Shraddha has played lead roles in a variety of programmes including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl. Most importantly, she has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. She has also featured in reality series such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye-9. She was also recently seen in Vicky Thakur's music video for Zeher.

Recently, one of the fan pages shared a glimpse of her wherein she is seen donning the same outfit which Bollywood’s cute and newlywed actress Alia Bhatt has worn.

Have a look at the glimpse.

Well, in the pictures, we saw that Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Arya were seen wearing orange knot styled crop tops which they both teamed up with the same kind of lipstick shade with less makeup.

