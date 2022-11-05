OMG! Did Shraddha Arya copy the style of Alia Bhatt? Check out the pictures

Check out here the proof of Shraddha Arya copying the style of Bollywood’s super cute actress – Alia Bhatt.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 16:09
OMG! Did Shraddha Arya copy the style of Alia Bhatt? Check out the pictures

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Also read: AMAZING! Here's what Shraddha Arya's demands when she turns a minion

Shraddha Arya has built a name for herself in showbiz. She began her modelling career at the tender age of 19. She is currently starring in the popular TV serial Kundali Bhagya. Fans like her on-screen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Over the years, Shraddha has played lead roles in a variety of programmes including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, and Dream Girl. Most importantly, she has appeared in films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd. She has also featured in reality series such as India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and Nach Baliye-9. She was also recently seen in Vicky Thakur's music video for Zeher. 

Recently, one of the fan pages shared a glimpse of her wherein she is seen donning the same outfit which Bollywood’s cute and newlywed actress Alia Bhatt has worn. 

Have a look at the glimpse. 

Well, in the pictures, we saw that Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Arya were seen wearing orange knot styled crop tops which they both teamed up with the same kind of lipstick shade with less makeup. 

Also read; What! Did Erica Fernandes copy Kangana Ranaut's style? Check out the pictures

Don’t you feel that Shraddha tried to copy Alia? 

Do let us know your views on the same. 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and news.

Shraddha Arya Alia Bhatt Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 Ekta Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Dheeraj Dhoopar Preeta PreeRan Karan raalia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 16:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking posts of Gaurav Khanna before he became a household as Anuj
MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Erica Fernandes adores little munchkins a lot; here's the proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. Also read:...
Exclusive! “People think that actor’s life is very easy and they get everything served on platter but that's not true” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
EXCLUSIVE! Parizad Kohal to be the host of Sony Tv's India's Laughter Champion
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers. Also read:...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: High Point Drama! Bulbul comes to the party as dancer, frees Agastya
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Kya Baat Hain! This television actresses is the new reel partners for Woh Toh Hai Albela fame Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Video