Amazing! This is how Kapil Sharma healed Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra, READ

MUMBAI: Gehraiyaan which features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor is currently the talk of the town. Shakun Batra has directed the film.

Recently, Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra along with the film's cast Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa had visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Recalling his experience, the filmmaker revealed that before his visit, he was told that The Kapil Sharma Show is a lowbrow.

“Honestly, I hadn’t really followed the whole show. I’d heard it was funny, and people were like, ‘It’s lowbrow’ and whatever. But I didn’t care. I had been shooting for the last year-and-a-half, and I had all this weight. I had just delivered the film four days ago and the next day, I was still waking up with the weight of the film. I went there with no expectation and there, I started to just laugh and laugh more. By the end, I realised I had forgotten about my film," Shakun said in the new episode of Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

After the show, Shakun revealed that when he went home, he slept and woke up at 10 in the morning, instead of his usual routine of getting up at 6.30-7, something which did not happen for the past two years, due to the anxiety of making a film. “I think in some way, he healed me that night with his humour. I genuinely don't know how funny it would be when it comes out but I just tuned in,” the filmmaker said.

