Amazing! This is how Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya loves to begin her day

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back again with another update from telly town.

Divyanka Tripathi has impressed audiences with her acting skills over the years. She has become one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's short film "Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai." She rose to fame with her performance on the TV show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The diva made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm and then hosted the show Akash Vani. Later, she featured in many shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se. She has starred in a variety of reality and television shows as well as commercial ad films.

Also read: Amazing! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya believes that this is the best part of her profession

But do you know how Dr Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya begins her day? Well, recently, she took to her social media account and gave an update to her fans. She uploaded a picture wherein she is seen wearing an animal print top and looking super duper fresh with her coffee. She captioned the photo, “Morning coffee and staring in oblivion...a perfect start to the day.”

Have a look at the glimpse!

Also read: Too Hot To Handle! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya oozes beauty in this Sharara

Well, her latest post has garnered everyone’s attention and fans showered her with love.

So, readers, what is your take on Divyanka’s latest picture?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com