Amazing! This is how Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya loves to begin her day

Read to know how Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya begins her day.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:15
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back again with another update from telly town.

Divyanka Tripathi has impressed audiences with her acting skills over the years. She has become one of the most prominent faces in the television industry. The actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's short film "Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai." She rose to fame with her performance on the TV show  'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The diva made her acting debut in a Doordarshan telefilm and then hosted the show Akash Vani. Later, she featured in many shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Chotti Bahu, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Viraasat, and Kasamh Se. She has starred in a variety of reality and television shows as well as commercial ad films.

Also read: Amazing! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya believes that this is the best part of her profession

But do you know how Dr Ishita Bhalla aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya begins her day? Well, recently, she took to her social media account and gave an update to her fans. She uploaded a picture wherein she is seen wearing an animal print top and looking super duper fresh with her coffee. She captioned the photo, “Morning coffee and staring in oblivion...a perfect start to the day.”

Have a look at the glimpse!

Also read: Too Hot To Handle! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya oozes beauty in this Sharara

Well, her latest post has garnered everyone’s attention and fans showered her with love.

So, readers, what is your take on Divyanka’s latest picture?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Banoo Main Teri Dulhan Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Divek TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Begusarai fame Manish Naggdev all set to get engaged with THIS person
MUMBAI: Television actor Manish Naggdev popularly known for his roles in Udann, Begusarai, and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Jaswir Kaur aka Devika is in major trouble Here's why
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Interesting! This is how Yesha Rughani aka Gungun takes a breather on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Omg! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Ram's Mamaji is in problem, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly...
Exclusive! Benafsha Soonawalla to host Carry Minati upcoming gaming show ‘Playground’
MUMBAI: Celebrated YouTuber Carry Minati is  coming  up with the first gaming entertainment show titled  Playground by...
Anupamaa: Lovely! Anupamaa gets a grand welcome at the Kapadia house with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video