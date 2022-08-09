Amazing! Kaise Yeh Yaarian fame Parth Samthaan to join Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but with a TWIST

Parth Samthaan who has recently wrapped up the shooting of Kaise Yeh Yaarian informed fans that he would join his co-actor Niti Taylor on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to cheer her

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 12:13
MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan, who just wrapped up shooting for Kaise Yeh Yaarian season 4, went live to interact with fans and followers with his entire cast including co-star Niti Taylor.

During the live interaction, Parth shows his excitement for co-star Niti, who is currently participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. As Niti tells everyone to vote for her and shower her with lots of love, Parth adds, “Please watch her performance. I will be there to support her. The show looks good, she looks good and she is dancing fantastic.”

Parth and Niti have been shooting for KYY season 4 for 65 days and informed fans that while they have wrapped up shooting, they don’t know when it will be released.

KYY was a massively popular youth-based college romance drama that ran for two seasons on TV from July 2014 to December 2015. There was major fan culture for the show, who wanted the on-screen couple to make a comeback with season 3. The third season shifted to the OTT platform and was released in 2018 as a limited series.

Parth and Niti are one of the most loved couples on Indian TV and initially they had a fallout. But the actors patched up and came together for the show.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

