Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!

She was recently seen in Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein and prior to that she has been seen in shows such as Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, Naagin 2, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and films such as Double XL and Love Aaj Kal in the past.

Swati seems to be on cloud nine as she is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Param Jhakar. The wedding preparations for the same are underway. Swati and Param will get hitched for life on February 7, 2024.

We recently reported how she shared a video of the moments she has spent with Param and that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

Swati has been prepping for her wedding and gearing up for her pre-wedding festivities too. She recently had her Haldi ceremony which was attended by a lot of her close friends and family members. Swati was a part of Kaatelal & Sons too and her co-actors Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others were a part of the show too.

On her special occasion, her co-actors and close friends paid her a special visit at her Haldi and sangeet ceremony!

On the work front, Swati is a part of Dabba Cartel’ marks Excel Entertainment’s second association with Netflix. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment have collaborated with Netflix for the project.

