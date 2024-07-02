Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!

Swati seems to be on cloud nine as she is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Param Jhakar. The wedding preparations for the same are underway. Swati and Param will get hitched for life on February 7, 2024.
Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI : Actress Swati Tarar needs no introduction.

She was recently seen in Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein and prior to that she has been seen in shows such as Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, Naagin 2, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and films such as Double XL and Love Aaj Kal in the past.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Param Jhakar on February 7!

We recently reported how she shared a video of the moments she has spent with Param and that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

Swati has been prepping for her wedding and gearing up for her pre-wedding festivities too. She recently had her Haldi ceremony which was attended by a lot of her close friends and family members. Swati was a part of Kaatelal & Sons too and her co-actors Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others were a part of the show too.

On her special occasion, her co-actors and close friends paid her a special visit at her Haldi and sangeet ceremony!

We wish Swati heartiest congratulations!

On the work front, Swati is a part of Dabba Cartel’ marks Excel Entertainment’s second association with Netflix. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment have collaborated with Netflix for the project.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar bags Rajshri Productions’ webseries titled Sangemarmar

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.
 

