Amazing! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stars Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, and Arjit Taneja reunites, Strengthening their bond

MUMBAI: Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi ended a few months ago. Several well-known actors came together for an exciting stunt and reality show. Recently, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, and Shiv Thakare enjoyed a nice reunion and caught up on memories from their time on the show. Among these actors was Arjit, who placed top among the runners-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Anjum Fakih not only surprised followers with the unexpected reunion photos but also sent a touching message.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, gives competitors a platform to create amicable relationships and friendships in addition to pushing them to overcome their phobias. Some prove to be friendly, but many end up being the best friends. About the latter group, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Taneja must be mentioned.

The actors just got back together, and Anjum Fakih shared a photo of their fun get-together and wrote, "In sickness & health In penury & wealth I will stand by you all When virtuous & when you sin ! I promise I won’t let y’all fall Trust me or not ? you can take a call You my ménage,my next of kin ! Like how the priest asks a bride I want to ask y’all with all the pride Will you do the same for me ? Shall I assume ? Cuz someone rightly said And am sure you all bet That “The blood of the covenant Is thicker than the water of the womb” ! P.s : missed you both @sheezan9 @soundousmoufakir"

The photos undoubtedly depict them smiling widely and creating wonderful memories. Their joyful expressions convey their aspirations for friendship.

Shiv Thakare responded with a humorous remark after Kundali Bhagya celebrity Anjum Fakih shared pictures from their reunion with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contender. He wrote, "yar kab ka picture hai ye .. shiv kitna pyara lag raha hai" (This picture is from when.. Shiv is looking so cute). Further, Soundous Moufakir, who also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, reacted, "I missed it love you all."

Arjit Taneja wrote, "Love u fakih." Further, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actress Anjali Anand commented, "Loveee youuuu."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 starred Rohit Shetty as host and debuted on July 15, 2023. The reality program, which ran for more than 27 episodes, was filmed in Cape Town. It's interesting to note that this season was the longest since the show's debut.

Arjit Taneja, a television actor, was the first runner-up and Dino James was the winner. The reality show had Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and many others in addition to Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, and Anjali Anand.

Anjum Fakih is well-known for her parts in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. She is currently playing a major role in the television show Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

On the other hand, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's dance reality program currently features Shiv Thakare and Anjali Anand as contenders. Additionally, Arjit Taneja is starring in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside Sriti Jha as Virat Singh Ahuja.

Credit- Pinkvilla