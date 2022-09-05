Amazing: Kumkum Bhagya and Bigg Boss 14 actress Naina Singh looks BREATHTAKING as she shares a ‘NOW and THEN’ picture of her BODY TRANSFORMATION!

MUMBAI: Over the years, the entertainment industry has come up with some amazing stories. Actors go to any length to fit in that character, be it body transformation, makeup, stunts and the list goes on.

(Also Read: I used to hate working out before, but after the lockdown, I am inclined towards fitness: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Ashi Singh

Body transformation requires a lot of discipline and hard work. While there are many actors who have us smitten with their amazing workout pictures and how they have transformed themselves, we have another actress joining the bandwagon.

We are talking about none other than Naina Singh.

The actress is known for winning Splitsvilla 10 and playing Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. In 2020 she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has now shared a before and after picture and she sure looks amazing!

She took to social media to share a post about her fitness.

She mentioned, “Say whattt??

Well I'm not gonna talk about my depressing journey.. or how my transformation happened.

The only thing I wanna say.. if u put ur mind to something , nothing can stop you.

Living through difficult times taught me anxiety , depression failure is in your head , and once u have a control over it.

It's over for them Bitches.

Last and but not the least I wanna thank me.”

Take a look:

Way to go Naina!

Show your love for Naina in the comment section below!

(Also Read:CONTROVERSY: Naina Singh opens up about how the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have SABOTAGED her career; says, “I was kicked out of three web series and a lot of scenes”)